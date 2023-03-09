Skip to Content
Gooding to host Governor Little’s ‘Capital for a Day’ event

GOODING, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Gooding on March 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, located at 285 Euskadi Lane. 

Members of the Governor’s cabinet will be in attendance and will join the Governor in answering questions from citizens.

“Capital for a Day is a great opportunity for myself and my administration to hear from Idahoans about the needs of their community,” Governor Little said. “It is an honor to share this tradition with the good people of Gooding and learn how we can better serve them.”  

