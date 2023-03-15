1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash on US93

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 2:10 p.m., on US93 at milepost 86.1, north of Arco.

According to police, a 50-year-old Arco man was traveling southbound in a 2008 Buick Lucerne. He crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer being towed by a 2010 Ford F150 pickup, traveling northbound. The Ford was driven by a 31-year-old Hayden man.

The driver of the Buick was not wearing a seatbelt succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. A juvenile passenger of the Buick pickup was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The occupants of the Ford pickup were wearing seatbelts.

The westbound lanes of travel are still blocked as emergency responders work on clearing the scene.