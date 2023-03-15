Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 5:40 PM
Published 5:44 PM

1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash on US93

Pixabay

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 2:10 p.m., on US93 at milepost 86.1, north of Arco.

According to police, a 50-year-old Arco man was traveling southbound in a 2008 Buick Lucerne. He crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer being towed by a 2010 Ford F150 pickup, traveling northbound. The Ford was driven by a 31-year-old Hayden man.

The driver of the Buick was not wearing a seatbelt succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. A juvenile passenger of the Buick pickup was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The occupants of the Ford pickup were wearing seatbelts.

The westbound lanes of travel are still blocked as emergency responders work on clearing the scene.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content