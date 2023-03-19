DEQ announces public survey; 3 open houses on potential health risks at Gilmore townsite

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is announcing the launch of a public survey and three open houses regarding the presence of lead and arsenic in soils at the Gilmore townsite.

The voluntary survey is intended for individuals who own, use, or have interest in Gilmore, Idaho, and will focus on metals contamination in soils at the site and its surrounding lands. Participants’ answers will help partnering agencies understand community interest in and concerns about health risks, current and future land uses, and potential cleanup activities.

The survey will be available between March 24 and April 17, 2023, on DEQ’s website. Participants can respond online, by mail, or over the phone.

Partnering agencies are also hosting three open houses in eastern Idaho. Representatives from DEQ, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and federal agencies will be available to discuss Gilmore history, metals contamination, and health risks in and around the Gilmore site.

The events are scheduled at the following locations and are free to the public. See DEQ’s Events web page for more information.