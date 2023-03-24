Select SNRA campgrounds open for steelhead season

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Sawtooth National Recreation Area staff will open three campgrounds along the Salmon River for the spring steelhead fishing season beginning March 24.

Whiskey Flat Campground, Mormon Bend Campground and the river side of the Salmon River Campground will provide 32 campsites for anglers near popular fishing areas.

“Dedicated anglers will take advantage of the steelhead season regardless of the weather, but the Salmon River road corridor presents a number of safety concerns,” Acting Deputy Area Ranger Kate Olsen said. “We’re opening these sites to provide anglers camping options that improve public safety by reducing congestion and allowing for continued snow removal.”

A campsite fee of $5 provides for overnight use and access to restrooms, and campers are limited to a 10-day stay with 30 days between visits so that more anglers have the opportunity to take advantage of the sites.

No water or trash collection will be available, so campers are reminded to remove any garbage they accumulate, including discarded fishing line. Recreation staff also ask that campers refrain from building fires outside of designated fire rings to prevent damage to surfaces underneath the snow.

For additional information, contact the Stanley Ranger Station at 208-774-3000.