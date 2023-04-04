Deceased man found on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday at 1:38 p.m., the Fort Hall Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male discovered off Agency Road within the Fort Hall Reservation.

Fort Hall Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bingham County Coroner all responded to the scene.

“On behalf of the Fort Hall Business Council, we wish the family our deepest condolences and would like to thank the Fort Hall Police Department for your prompt response to the incident,” Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Nathan Small said.

Next of kin has been notified, and there is no danger to the public. Due to further investigation, no further information will be released at this time.