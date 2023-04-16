Celebrate Earth Day by volunteering at Salmon area BLM site 

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Salmon Field Office will host an Earth Day volunteer event Sat. April 22, 2023.

This year’s event will take place at the Discovery Hill Trailhead, located about two miles northeast of Salmon, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will feature partnerships with the Salmon International Mountain Bike Association, Youth Employment Program, and Salmon Valley Stewardship.

“This is a great way for people to get outside and do something great for the community,” Salmon Field Manager Linda Price said. “We have some exceptional partners helping to coordinate this event, and we would love for it to be a huge success.”

There will be various volunteer projects including trail maintenance, installing trail markers, and trash cleanup in the area. The BLM and partners will provide all necessary personal protective equipment and tools needed for the event.

Please bring sturdy shoes, a water bottle and appropriate clothing. If you are unable to attend the Discovery Hill event, you can still celebrate Earth Day by picking up trash or enjoying public lands on your own. For more information about the Discovery Hill volunteer event, contact Travis Seaberg at gseaberg@blm.gov or call 208-756-5412.