Skip to Content
Idaho
By
April 14, 2023 6:21 PM
Published 2:00 PM

Marshall Public Library celebrates National Poetry Month with poetry wall

MPL

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - April is National Poetry Month, and the Marshall Public Library is hosting their annual Poetry Wall filled with poems received from the community. Poetry can be a great way for people of all ages to express themselves and process emotions. Many find poetry to be a creative outlet to explore art and beauty.

The poetry will be up through all of April. At the end of the month, the poems will go into a binder and become part of the library’s collection. This is an excellent way for community members to have their poems become part of a collection. 

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content