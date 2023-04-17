Idahoans value work zone safety

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is joining states across the country for National Work Zone Awareness Week. The national and state campaigns this week are designed to raise awareness and educate the public about the safety measures we can all take in work zones and how we are all responsible for work zone safety.

From 2017 to 2021, Idaho saw 3,119 crashes in work zones resulting in 36 deaths, stressing the need for this year’s theme: “You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us.”

This special week includes a schedule of activities. Everyone is encouraged to go orange for safety on Wednesday and observe a moment of silence on Friday for those who have died in work zones.

“Work zone safety is drivers and highway workers cooperating together to slow down and improve safety,” ITD Chief Deputy and Chief Operations Officerd Dan McElhinney said. “ITD employees and contractors design traffic control with signs, cones, beacons or reduced speed limits to help guide vehicles through these hazard zones, knowing we really appreciate drivers being engaged without distractions for success. Let’s all get home safely every day.”

Work zone crashes are preventable. The top three causes of crashes from 2017 to 2021 were following too closely, distracted or inattentive driving and failing to yield.

Drivers should:

Plan ahead – Check 511.idaho.gov before you go to plan your route. Expect delays, leave early or take an alternate route if possible.

– Check 511.idaho.gov before you go to plan your route. Expect delays, leave early or take an alternate route if possible. Slow down – drive the posted speed limits.

– drive the posted speed limits. Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

Other safety tips and videos are available at itd.idaho.gov/travel.