National Volunteer Week: These community heroes are true heart of Red Cross

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — It’s National Volunteer Week, and the Red Cross of Idaho and East Oregon is recognizing the work of the selfless individuals here who generously give their valuable time to support people in need.

Across the country, more than 275,000 Red Cross volunteers serve their communities by responding to thousands of disasters of all sizes, collecting blood to help patients receive the critical care they need, supporting members of the military and their families, helping communities prepare for emergencies around the globe and much more.

Last year, 585 Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to 758 people in Idaho and East Oregon who faced emergency situations. They also provided services to 1,225 military members, veterans and their families.

“National Volunteer Week is time to honor these community heroes for their constant service and support,” said Nicole Sirak Irwin, CEO of the Red Cross of Idaho, Montana and East Oregon. “They are the true heart of the Red Cross.”

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Volunteers are more critical as the need for shelter, hot meals, health services, emotional support grows. The Red Cross is now launching nearly twice as many relief operations for major disasters than it did a decade ago, and with wildfire seasons on the horizon, Red Cross has a critical need to fill vital volunteer positions.

Disaster Action Team Member: Disaster Action Team volunteers are a source of refuge and support when it’s needed most. From home fires to storms, unexpected emergencies happen every day, but these volunteers can help.

Disaster Health Services: These valuable volunteers use their professional skills as licensed health care providers to deliver hands-on care to people in shelters. There is also a need for Mental Health Services volunteers.

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started today. Training is free, but the hope you provide as a Red Cross volunteer to people in need is priceless