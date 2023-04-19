F&G begins rainbow trout suppression on South Fork Snake River to benefit native Yellowstone cutthroat trout

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - As part of an ongoing effort to protect the genetic integrity of the native Yellowstone cutthroat trout in the South Fork Snake River and reduce their hybridization with non-native rainbow trout, fisheries biologists from Idaho Fish and Game will be manually removing rainbow and hybrid trout over the next few weeks.

Fish will be stunned using electro-shocking equipment and then transported to local fishing water around the Upper Snake Region for anglers to continue to enjoy.

Although not necessary to avoid or delay your fishing trip to the South Fork Snake River while these conservation efforts are taking place, Fish and Game has provided a schedule of where and when they will be working on the river so anglers can be aware of the increased activity.

2023 Rainbow Trout Suppression Schedule

All rainbow trout removed from the South Fork Snake River will be transported to local fishing waters. Stocked fish will be delivered to Trail Creek Pond, Jim Moore Pond, Snake River near Idaho Falls, and the upper Big Lost River. Shocking efforts and stocking are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen factors.

For anglers wanting to become involved in Yellowstone cutthroat conservation, they can participate in the South Fork Snake River Rainbow Trout Harvest Incentive Program where anglers can harvest rainbows that may be worth $50-$1,000. Learn more using the following link: idfg.idaho.gov/fish/incentive/snake-south-fork

There are no bag limits on the amount of rainbow trout or hybrid trout that anglers can harvest in the South Fork Snake River.