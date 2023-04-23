Salmon River Road corridor recreation site maintenance

NORTH FORK, Idaho (KIFI) - Starting April 24, one campground and two day-use sites will have their interior driveways and parking areas improved with sourced crushed aggregate along the Salmon River Road (#030) west of North Fork, Idaho.

Visitor use will be intermittently impacted between April 24 and May 31 at the Cove Creek Boat Launch (miles post 28.2), Newland Ranch Picnic Site (miles post 0.6), and Spring Creek Campground (mile post 16.5). A dump truck will be used to haul and place aggregate and a skid steer will be used to spread the aggregate.

When the contractor is working on a site, that site will be closed to the public, but only for the timeframe necessary to complete work on that site. The sites will be re-opened as quickly as possible following construction. Spring Creek Campground will be closed to camping and parking. The dispersed parking area and boat ramp at Spring Creek Campground will remain open.