BLM to conduct prescribed burns in southwest Idaho to reduce wildfire threat  

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will be conducting multiple prescribed burns in southwest Idaho beginning in late April through the end of June depending on weather, vegetation and ground conditions. BLM is implementing these burns to lower the risk of wildfire ignitions, protect sagebrush habitat, and to support rangeland research with partner agencies.

The Strategic Fence Line Burn is being implementedon up to 60 miles of fence lines within the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area south of Boise. This burn will reduce flammable tumbleweed buildup along fence lines, which can also occasionally obstruct roadways.

is being implementedon up to 60 miles of fence lines within the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area south of Boise. This burn will reduce flammable tumbleweed buildup along fence lines, which can also occasionally obstruct roadways. Soda Fuel Break Prescribed Burn will reduce flammable vegetation accumulations on up to 100 miles of fuel breaks along the Owyhee Front between Marsing and Cow Creek, located 32 miles to the southwest of Marsing. This burn will reduce flammable vegetation along established fuel breaks, which act to protect the rehabilitation efforts within the 2015 Soda Fire boundary.

will reduce flammable vegetation accumulations on up to 100 miles of fuel breaks along the Owyhee Front between Marsing and Cow Creek, located 32 miles to the southwest of Marsing. This burn will reduce flammable vegetation along established fuel breaks, which act to protect the rehabilitation efforts within the 2015 Soda Fire boundary. Bruneau-Owyhee Sage-Grouse Habitat (BOSH) Prescribed Burn will occur approximately eight miles southeast of Jordan Valley, OR near Flint Creek Road. This will consist of burning scattered piles of previously cut juniper trees that were encroaching onto sagebrush habitat. Burning these piles under cooler, damp conditions will eliminate what might otherwise be a hazardous fuel source during a wildfire.

will occur approximately eight miles southeast of Jordan Valley, OR near Flint Creek Road. This will consist of burning scattered piles of previously cut juniper trees that were encroaching onto sagebrush habitat. Burning these piles under cooler, damp conditions will eliminate what might otherwise be a hazardous fuel source during a wildfire. Johnston Draw Blackline Prescribed Burn is an effort to create narrow strips of ground removed of vegetation through burning or manual removal that will act as outer boundaries for a larger prescribed burn planned for fall 2023. This burn is a part of a research effort to study fire’s effect on rangelands and is in coordination with the Agricultural Research Service, Idaho Department of Lands and private landowners. It is located near Reynolds Creek, approximately 50 miles southwest of Boise.

Once initiated, each of these prescribed burns are expected to last up to three days, with firefighters patrolling areas up to seven days afterwards. Smoke may be visible from large distances depending on vegetation conditions. No road closures are expected but the public is asked to slow down when fire crews are working along roadways.

For additional information, contact the BLM Boise District Fire Information Line at 208-384-3378.