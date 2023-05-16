Skip to Content
Idaho
By
New
today at 9:42 AM
Published 9:53 AM

Crews work to clear snow from roads

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Our warming weather has people excited to get outdoors, but there are many mountain roads still packed with snow.

This picture was taken earlier Monday on Wolverine Road.

Bingham County Facebook page

Bingham County leaders have been responding to questions about when roads will be open.

But as you can see, there is a long way to go before some roads will be completely cleared and repaired from washout damage.

Updates about road openings will be posted to the county website at binghamid.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content