Public Utilities Commision to make decisions regarding Island Park Water Company

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - The boil order in Island Park continues to affect the communities Aspen Ridge, Valley View, Goose Bay and Shotgun. The neighborhoods are in the water district of the Island Park Water Company(IPWC).

On Tuesday, the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (PUC) held a closed door meeting concerning the water company. The commission will make a decision regarding the company at a later date.

This is not the first time that people have had issues with IPWC. Many people tell us they have submitted complaints to the PUC, claiming the water company has turned off their water with no warning.

The Department of Environmental Quality shared texts with us from IPWC to their customers claiming they have the right to do this.

The owner of the company writes, "Valley View is a “seasonal water system” and no guarantee of water in cold weather months -- approximately November 1 to may depending on weather."

In another text, she says, "You do have other options for water. you can buy water from a person who has a private well, if they are willing to deal with you."

"P.S. Your water is restricted from any use to that which is deemed commercial usage."

The owner refers to commercial usage in this case as Airbnb's and other rental properties, which many people in Island Park own and operate.