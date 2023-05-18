Make-A-Wish Idaho to host Walk For Wishes East Idaho Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Make-A-Wish Idaho will host the second annual Walk For Wishes East Idaho on May 20 at Russ Freeman Park.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

Participants can sign up HERE. The Walk For Wishes East Idaho is a fundraiser that celebrates the wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes.

All proceeds generated from the walk will be used to grant life-changing wishes to Idaho children with critical illnesses. The mile-length walk is free to anyone who would like to attend. However, participants are asked to attempt to raise $100. Make-A-Wish Idaho is poised to grant a record-breaking number of wishes this year somewhere around 130 with hopes of reaching 150, thirty to fifty percent more wishes than on average. Even so, there are over 100 wish kids waiting on wishes.

“We’re excited to continue the tradition of the East Idaho Walk. This year, public support is more important than ever as we are granting more wishes than ever. Wishes act as a bulwark against the trauma of a childhood critical illness and provide these kids something to look forward to as they undergo surgeries or chemotherapy,” said Helene Peterson, Make-A-Wish Idaho Director of Development.

Make-A-Wish Idaho is attempting to raise $30,000 from the event. They have already raised over $14,000 from early registrants and from the sponsorships of nine local businesses.

Walkers can sign up at site.wish.org/wfweastidaho2023 or call 208-345-9474 for more information. Russ Freeman Park is located at 1290 Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls.