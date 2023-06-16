Chubbuck woman celebrates 108th birthday

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - A Chubbuck woman is now the oldest living person in Idaho.

On Wednesday, Naomi Wilde celebrated her 108th birthday in style at the Grace Assisted Living Center.

Tons of friends and family showed up for the birthday bash to wish her well, listen to some of her fun stories and enjoy an old fashioned barbecue and all the treats including her favorite Dum Dums.

We asked Naomi what her secret is to living to be 108?

"It wouldn't be a secret if I told you," she said. "I don't know, I just have always tried to be positive, make the best of what I've got. If I'm dealt lemons, I make lemonade."

Now, Naomi is famous for the fun things she does on her birthday. Last year she got to ride a camel, and on her 104th birthday she rode an elephant and she has also taken a helicopter ride.

This year, she got to go on some pretty fun rides celebrating both the old and the new. Cole's Chevrolet brought over a sweet convertible, and she also took a ride back in time with a horse and buggy.

Naomi says she's lived a life blessed by the love of her family.

"That's how you live, for your family," she said. "I just live for my family and hope I can pray with them and make them enjoy life more."