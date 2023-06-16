Governor’s Cup Scholarship recipients announced

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Thursday the recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Cup Scholarships. Fundraising from last year’s Governor’s Cup brought in enough money for 39 scholarships to be awarded this year.

Recipients were chosen from among more than 3,000 applicants by the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Fund Inc.’s 13-member board of directors. Selections were made based on each applicant’s commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership, and community involvement. Recipients must attend an Idaho college or university.

The Academic Scholarship award is $5,000 per year, renewable for up to four years. The Career-Technical Education award is $3,000 per year for two to three years, contingent upon the length of the program.

Here are this year’s recipients, along with their high schools and the schools they will attend in the fall:

Academic Scholarships – Four Year Programs

Hannah Amick – Timberline High School-Boise – Attending University of Idaho

– Timberline High School-Boise – Attending University of Idaho Levi Armichardy – Council Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending College of Idaho

– Council Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending College of Idaho Maia Cuddy – Lewiston High School – Attending University of Idaho

– Lewiston High School – Attending University of Idaho Grayden DeVries – Kimberly High School – Attending College of Idaho

– Kimberly High School – Attending College of Idaho Joseph Doumit – Troy Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending University of Idaho

– Troy Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending University of Idaho Isabelle Eppich – Council Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending Idaho State University

– Council Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending Idaho State University Lafe Gammett – Mackay Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending Brigham Young University – Idaho

– Mackay Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending Brigham Young University – Idaho Olivia House – Middleton High School – Attending Idaho State University

– Middleton High School – Attending Idaho State University Connor Johnson – Firth High School – Attending Idaho State University

– Firth High School – Attending Idaho State University Colette Larsen – West Side Senior High School – Attending Idaho State University

– West Side Senior High School – Attending Idaho State University Macy Maloney – Weiser High School – Attending University of Idaho

– Weiser High School – Attending University of Idaho Ava Mendoza – Gem Prep Online – Attending University of Idaho

– Gem Prep Online – Attending University of Idaho Kamille Mirkin – Jerome High School – Attending University of Idaho

– Jerome High School – Attending University of Idaho Madison Myers – Wendell High School – Attending University of Idaho

– Wendell High School – Attending University of Idaho Franco Ocampo – Carey Public School – Attending Idaho State University

– Carey Public School – Attending Idaho State University Asher Pirvu – Victory Charter School – Attending Idaho State University

– Victory Charter School – Attending Idaho State University Connor Potratz – Orofino High School – Attending University of Idaho

– Orofino High School – Attending University of Idaho Tara Schlader – Prairie Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending Boise State University

– Prairie Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending Boise State University Mary Schwartz – Prairie Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending University of Idaho

– Prairie Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending University of Idaho Mattie Shirts – Weiser High School – Attending College of Idaho

– Weiser High School – Attending College of Idaho Haley Sprague – McCall-Donnelly High School – Attending University of Idaho

– McCall-Donnelly High School – Attending University of Idaho Elizabeth Tarbet – Burley Senior High School – Attending Brigham Young University – Idaho

– Burley Senior High School – Attending Brigham Young University – Idaho Carter Woodland – Notus Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending Idaho State University

Cecil D. Andrus Excellence in Education Scholarship

Kambree Broadhead – Preston High School – Attending Brigham Young University – Idaho

Career-Technical – Two- or Three-year Programs

Alina Anderson – Hillcrest High School – Attending College of Eastern Idaho

– Hillcrest High School – Attending College of Eastern Idaho Brianna Askew – Kimberly High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho

– Kimberly High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho Peace Belfield – Thunder Ridge High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho

– Thunder Ridge High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho Gracie Duncan – Timberlake High School – Attending North Idaho College

– Timberlake High School – Attending North Idaho College Ryan Garnier – Watersprings High School – Attending College of Eastern Idaho

– Watersprings High School – Attending College of Eastern Idaho Clayton Isaac – Bonners Ferry High School – Attending North Idaho College

– Bonners Ferry High School – Attending North Idaho College Jiaxin Liu – Centennial High School – Attending University of Idaho

– Centennial High School – Attending University of Idaho Jocelin Pelayo-Cardona – Blackfoot High School – Attending Idaho State University

– Blackfoot High School – Attending Idaho State University Rocio Perez Osorino – Emmett High School – Attending College of Western Idaho

– Emmett High School – Attending College of Western Idaho William Praegitzer – Oakley Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho

– Oakley Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho Ethan Randklev – Burley Senior High School – Attending Idaho State University

– Burley Senior High School – Attending Idaho State University Braelyn Scott – Melba High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho

– Melba High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho Cooper Shaffer – Rigby High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho

– Rigby High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho Luke St Michell – Meridian High School – Attending Idaho State University

– Meridian High School – Attending Idaho State University Wiley Turek – Challis Jr.-Sr. High School – Attending Idaho State University

“We are so impressed with the recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Cup Scholarship. These students have demonstrated their commitment to their neighbors, communities, and the state, and we are proud to have them become the next generation of Idaho leaders,” Governor Little said. “Additionally, we would like to express appreciation for the generous sponsors and donors who contributed to the scholarship program last year. Providing opportunities for these students has always been at the heart of the Governor’s Cup, and our ability to continue that legacy is important.”

The Governor and First Lady will host a reception honoring the recipients on June 20 at the Capitol in Boise.

The 2023 Idaho Governor’s Cup annual fundraising event will return to Sun Valley Sept. 7-9, 2023, where the continued support from numerous donors will allow the scholarship fund to continue serving students next year.