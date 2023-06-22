BLM Boise responds to multiple wildfires

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Boise District Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Fire and Aviation resources responded to three wildfires this evening and have made excellent progress suppressing fire spread.

Fire season in southwest Idaho has been off to a slow start due to frequent moisture, but today’s multiple fires demonstrate the potential for an active summer.

Fire managers ask the public to do their part in preventing unwanted human caused fires. Please visit www.IdahoFireInfo.com for more information on fire restrictions, the Idaho BLM Fire Prevention Order and fire prevention tips.

Ham Fire

Located approximately 16 miles southeast of Hammett, Idaho

Estimated at 125 acres

Human caused- under investigation

Fire burning in grass and brush

Fire crews are reenforcing containment lines

Boise BLM fire resources: one type one helicopter, two overhead, two engines, one dozer and one water tender

Other fire resources responding: King Hill Rural Fire Department

Contained on June 21, 2023, at 7:48 p.m.

Estimated control on June 22, 2023

Black Fire

Located approximately eight miles south of Boise, Idaho near Blacks Creek Road

Mapped at 563 acres

Fire Burning in grass and brush

Human caused - under investigation

Fire crews are reenforcing containment lines

Boise BLM fire resources: two large air tankers, three overhead, four engines, two dozers and one water tender

Estimated containment on June 21, 2023, at midnight

Estimated control on June 22, 2023

Freeze Fire