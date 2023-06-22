BLM Boise responds to multiple wildfires
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Boise District Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Fire and Aviation resources responded to three wildfires this evening and have made excellent progress suppressing fire spread.
Fire season in southwest Idaho has been off to a slow start due to frequent moisture, but today’s multiple fires demonstrate the potential for an active summer.
Fire managers ask the public to do their part in preventing unwanted human caused fires. Please visit www.IdahoFireInfo.com for more information on fire restrictions, the Idaho BLM Fire Prevention Order and fire prevention tips.
Ham Fire
- Located approximately 16 miles southeast of Hammett, Idaho
- Estimated at 125 acres
- Human caused- under investigation
- Fire burning in grass and brush
- Fire crews are reenforcing containment lines
- Boise BLM fire resources: one type one helicopter, two overhead, two engines, one dozer and one water tender
- Other fire resources responding: King Hill Rural Fire Department
- Contained on June 21, 2023, at 7:48 p.m.
- Estimated control on June 22, 2023
Black Fire
- Located approximately eight miles south of Boise, Idaho near Blacks Creek Road
- Mapped at 563 acres
- Fire Burning in grass and brush
- Human caused - under investigation
- Fire crews are reenforcing containment lines
- Boise BLM fire resources: two large air tankers, three overhead, four engines, two dozers and one water tender
- Estimated containment on June 21, 2023, at midnight
- Estimated control on June 22, 2023
Freeze Fire
- Located near Little Freezeout south of Emmett, Idaho
- Estimated at 25+ acres
- Human caused- under investigation
- Fire Burning in grass and brush
- Fire crews are reenforcing containment lines
- Boise BLM fire resources: two overhead, four engines
- Other fire resources responding: Idaho Department of Lands, Gem County Fire, Emmett Fire Department, New Plymouth Rural Fire Protection District and Sand Hollow Fire Department
- Estimated containment on June 21, 2023, at midnight
- Estimated control on June 22, 2023, at noon