Local tow truck driver shares harrowing rescue story

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A tow truck driver caught in a freak accident is sharing his story of survival.

Tyler Pickering was crushed between the cab and tire of a garbage truck for nearly 15 minutes before he was able to call for help. What should have been a routine job nearly ended in tragedy.

"I just thought this was the end of my life...I thought I was going to be dead there," Pickering told Local News 8.

The 28-year-old has worked for his family's towing companies for nearly seven years.

Veteran and elite truck drivers have told us his skills are top notch, but towing trucks is a dangerous profession.

"The thing about towing, too, it's one of the dangerous jobs in the United States," Pickering said. "There's a tow truck driver that gets killed in America every week."

Tyler tells us he shouted and prayed for help.

"Nobody was there. I got my answer about helping myself, it took me a couple minutes but I got my phone out," Pickering said.

With just 2% battery left, he was able to call 911 and wait for first responders to arrive.

"I told them to puncture the tire to relieve some of the pressure," Pickering tells us. "Then the firefighters got there and they used the jaws of life to pry open the cab a little bit so I can get out."

Pickering was taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

He walked away from the accident with a stiff back as well as some bumps and bruises but otherwise unharmed.

He says he feels blessed to be alive.

"I'm just thankful to be alive. I'm thankful for the first responders there who saved my life."

And that night, he was able to save other lives as well.

After being released from the hospital, Pickering and his brother went to tow a car off Pioneer Road in Idaho Falls where they heard a crash.

"That was a pretty bad accident. They hit some pipe and some concrete barriers and they rolled a couple of times," Pickering said.

With the help of his brother, the tow truck driver was able to rescue one of the passengers from the wreckage. They made sure the other passenger was still breathing.

Pickering tells us he's only called 911 three times in his life.

He called twice the day of the accident. Once to save his own life, the second time to save the lives of two teenagers.

"It was this crazy day because I got saved that day," Pickering said. "And then later that day I saved somebody. So from zero to hero in one day is pretty crazy."