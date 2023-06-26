Officials identify pedestrian killed in collision near Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the pedestrian killed in a collision on Interstate 86 near milepost 60 in Bannock County on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 12:27 a.m.

Officials say 52-year-old Lance David Perly of Wyoming was struck by a Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 50-year-old Nampa man.

Perly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

The roadway was blocked for approximately five and a half hours.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.