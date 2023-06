MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports all westbound lanes on US 20 at milepost 339 is closed for a cement truck rollover crash.

MCSO Deputies, Madison Fire, Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Departement are on scene.

All westbound traffic is being diverted at this time.

Officials say to please avoid the area if you can as this crash will take some time to be investigated and cleared from the roadway.