Commercial mushroom season extended

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has seen a robust crop of morel mushrooms this year in the Moose Fire area.

Morel mushrooms often fruit prolifically in the years after an area has been burned by wildfire; however, the morel mushroom season varies depending on local weather conditions. With this season’s wet weather, the morel mushroom season is longer than normal, and the Forest is extending the commercial season until Sept. 30, 2023.

Permits and information pertaining to mushroom harvesting will be available at our district offices in North Fork, Leadore, and the Public Lands Center in Salmon.

The type of permit required varies based on the amount to be collected and whether the product is to be sold. Three types of permits will be available for the 2023 mushroom season, Personal Use-Free, Personal Use-Charge, and Commercial Use Individuals may also harvest mushrooms at incidental use levels without a permit. See table on page two of this link.

The commercial mushroom season began May 1 and goes until September 30, 2023. Commercial mushroom harvesting is only authorized in a designated area of the Moose fire. See map on page three of this link http://bit.ly/3MFmNQR. Commercial permits are only available at the Public Lands Center in Salmon.

Camps for commercial harvesters have been designated to help reduce resource impacts and manage sanitation issues. Individuals that have a commercial mushroom permit may ONLY camp in the designated camps or on non-federal lands. There are two designated camps for commercial harvesters: Williams Summit and Five Corners, see on page three of this link http://bit.ly/3MFmNQR. Sanitation services will be provided at the camp locations.

Personal Use permits are available now. Personal-use permits are available at our district offices in North Fork, Leadore, and the Public Lands Center in Salmon. Commercial mushroom harvesting is not permitted on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands. Commercial and Personal Use permits are only valid on National Forest System lands.