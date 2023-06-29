How your neighborhood fireworks display may affect local veterans

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - While fireworks are now legal to use and sell in Idaho until July 5, you may need to think twice about your neighbors before you buy or set off any large explosions.

For local veterans, the two weeks fireworks are legal can be a living nightmare.

Retired Army Ranger Jake Versteeg says the sights, sounds, feeling and even colors bring veterans right back into the combat phase putting them into a fight or flight reaction.

"It makes us feel like we're being blown up again or in that situation where we're being targeted and we're close to an impact or to an explosion and we just can't control the situation," Jake said. "It brings us right back into that combat phase where we're in the middle of a firefight."

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, "at some point in their life, seven out of every 100 Veterans (or 7%) will have PTSD."

PTSD is also more common among Veterans who served in Vietnam and Operation Iraqi freedom. 29 out of 100 (29%) of Veterans who served in Operation Iraqi freedom will experience PTSD at some point in their lives, according to the VA.

When he first moved here, Jake says he was struck with how patriotic the state was.

It's unfortunate people celebrating patriotism can be so out of control and inconsiderate to the men and women who served our country.

"I did a lot of hiding in my basement. I would try to leave the general city area for the night or for the weekend and and just just try to subdue it all that way."

After 20 years, Jake says he can bear the majority of the 4th of July celebrations, but for current or recently returned combat veterans, the experience can be overwhelming.

"This town and state is filled with veterans, not just regular veterans, but combat veterans that have post-traumatic stress disorder," Jake said. "Unfortunately, a lot of us just grin and bear it and there's really no real escape unless you're willing to get far out of town."

While the local Phoenix Quick Response Team and other veteran organizations are open to assist local veterans, Jake says people need to be aware of the struggles of veterans in their neighborhoods.

"I don't ask anybody not to do it because it's that's not my say," Jake said. "I just ask that the general public be very aware that there are combat veterans out there and veterans that have post-traumatic stress disorder. And this does affect them greatly and very deeply."

Veterans and members of the armed forces who experience symptoms of PTSD during the holiday can receive help from a trained veteran at the Phoenix QRF.

Call (208) 351-5410 to speak to a trained veteran, or click HERE for more information.