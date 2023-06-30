2 hospitalized after rollover crash on Hiline Road in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash which occurred on Friday just before 4 a.m. on Hiline Road just north of New Day Parkway, in Bannock County.

According to police, a 2010 Mazda 3 was traveling southbound on Hiline Road when the vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway, over corrected and crossed the road where it struck a driveway, went airborne, and rolled into a canal bank.

The driver, a 44-year-old Blackfoot man was not wearing a seat belt, and the passenger, a 36-year-old Pryor, Mont. man was wearing a seat belt.

A ground ambulance transported both the driver and passenger to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.