Skip to Content
Idaho

2 hospitalized after rollover crash on Hiline Road in Chubbuck

MGN Online
By
today at 10:52 AM
Published 10:56 AM

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash which occurred on Friday just before 4 a.m. on Hiline Road just north of New Day Parkway, in Bannock County.

According to police, a 2010 Mazda 3 was traveling southbound on Hiline Road when the vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway, over corrected and crossed the road where it struck a driveway, went airborne, and rolled into a canal bank.

The driver, a 44-year-old Blackfoot man was not wearing a seat belt, and the passenger, a 36-year-old Pryor, Mont. man was wearing a seat belt.

A ground ambulance transported both the driver and passenger to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content