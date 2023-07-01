Fourth of July on Salmon-Challis National Forest

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A typical Fourth of July weekend on the Salmon‐Challis National Forest brings an increase of forest visitors.

This year, the weather is predicted to be in the 80s and mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms through the Fourth of July weekend. Fire managers on the Forest are reminding visitors to be careful with fire.

Fireworks are prohibited on all national forests year‐round. No fireworks of any kind may be discharged anywhere within the Salmon‐Challis National Forest, regardless of weather conditions or holidays. Violators can be subject to a citation and fine with a maximum penalty of $5,000 or up to six months in jail. Anyone who starts a wildfire can be held liable for suppression costs and those costs can be substantial.

While the Salmon‐Challis National Forest looks green, fire danger is a key concern. Fires can start quickly and will burn in vegetation that seems green but is drying out, especially in the lower elevations. Remember, if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave; pour water and add dirt to your campfire until it is cold.

“Always remember to always use caution, even with a small campfire,” Forest Fire Management Officer Todd Baumer said. One spark is all it takes to start a wildfire.

Forest visitors can select from almost 87 campgrounds with fishing, hiking, or other outdoor activities nearby. Most of the Salmon‐Challis National Forest campgrounds are available on a first come‐first served basis. Campgrounds may charge an overnight or day use fee where improved facilities and services are provided. Campgrounds that are open for the season can be found under the Recreation Conditions Report at the following location: http://bit.ly/2camptoday. Water may or may not be available. In addition, you may camp outside of developed campgrounds in most areas on the Salmon‐Challis National Forest, at no charge. Potable water, toilets, and other amenities are not generally available. If you choose to camp outside developed areas, be sure to bring adequate water or be prepared to purify any water source before drinking.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has experienced multiple large fires in the last ten years, including last summer’s Moose Fire. There may be hazards associated with traveling adjacent to and entering burned areas, so please use caution when entering these areas. One popular route of concern is the Salmon River Road, from North Fork to Panther Creek. The Moose Fire burned along the Main Salmon River, adjacent to the Salmon River Road. There is potential for rocks and other debris to slough down onto the roadway and into the river. Additionally, culverts could become overwhelmed during a thunderstorm and plug with increased water flow causing water and debris to flow across the road and potentially damage the road.

Forest visitors must always be prepared to stay longer than expected. Weather conditions such as high water, precipitation, and wind can rapidly change conditions on the ground. Wind can blow trees across roadways and high water and precipitation can wash debris across roadways blocking access or wash roadways out. Be sure to let someone know where you are headed and be prepared with extra food and clothing.

Invasive species are plants, animals, and microorganisms that are not native to a particular area. They are also species that are capable of causing severe damage in areas outside their normal range, harming the economy, the environment, or human health once they become established. Being aware of these pathways of spread can help us reduce the risk of accidentally moving harmful invasive species. By learning how to inspect and clean our belongings and knowing the source of the things we buy, we can begin to reduce the chance of inadvertently spreading something that could harm those things we cherish. More information can be found HERE.

Cell phones do not work in most areas on the Salmon‐Challis NF, so don’t rely on a cell phone for communication. Please stay on designated routes. Many trails and roads may not be open at higher elevations due to snow, high water, washouts, or trees that have fallen across trails and roads. Please stay on the trails and roads and do not create new trails to get around hazards.

Motor Vehicle Use maps (MVUM) are available at the Public Lands Center in Salmon or the local Ranger District offices. MVUMs can also be downloaded from HERE. The MVUM maps show designated routes for motorized recreation users. The Salmon-Challis National Forest is a dynamic, changing ecosystem. Please be prepared to stay longer than expected due to changing circumstances. Weather conditions such as precipitation and wind can rapidly change conditions on the ground. Wind can blow trees across roadways and precipitation can wash debris across roadways blocking access.