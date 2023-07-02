DEQ seeks applications for fiscal year 2024 CAFO Improvement Grant Program

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks applications for the fiscal year 2024 Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) Improvement Grant Program.

The grant program is designed to support implementation of environmental improvement programs on CAFOs for the purpose of improving soil, water, and air quality with an emphasis on manure and nutrient management. Eligible projects must address manure or wastewater management and be ready to implement.

Interested applicants should submit a completed application. Resources and instructions are on DEQ’s CAFO Improvement Fund page under “Resources.” Applications will be accepted from July 1, 2023, to August 31, 2023. Email completed application materials to Mary.Anne.Nelson@deq.idaho.gov.