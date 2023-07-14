16th annual Tin Cup Challenge Saturday

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Community Foundation of Teton Valley invites you to the 16th Annual Tin Cup Challenge Event Day Saturday, July 15 at Driggs City Park.

Jumpstart the day by participating in the exhilarating runs dedicated to supporting local nonprofits. Competitive 5K and 10K runners will kick off the action at 9:00 a.m., followed by Fun Run/Walkers at 9:03 a.m. on Ashely Street.

Fun Run/Walkers can sign up for free in advances; however, if you decide to join on event day, there will be a nominal fee of $10.

Only competitive entrants will be timed and that registration fees increase at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023. Register online, at the Community Foundation booth at the Driggs Farmers Market on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or between 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. at the Race Registration tent on Event Day. All participants receive a complimentary commemorative T-shirt - while supplies last.

After the run, treat yourself to a well-deserved free breakfast and quick yoga cool-down before exploring the captivating passions of over 50 nonprofit booths until noon.

In the spirit of the Tin Cup Challenge, show your support and enthusiasm by dressing for success alongside your favorite nonprofit. By doing so, your organization will have a chance to win the prestigious Tin Cup Spirit Award, with a grand prize of $200 for first place, $100 for second place, and $75 for third place. Stay tuned as the event stage comes alive at 10:30 a.m. to announce the Dawn Banks Award, Spirit Awards and Race Awards recipients..