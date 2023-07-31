Skip to Content
1 dead after rollover, 1 arrested for vehicular manslaughter

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday at 9:48 p.m., the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover collision on Panther Creek Road.

It was reported four individuals has been involved in the incident with an adult man having been critically injured.

Salmon EMTs, Air Methods, Salmon Search and Resuce and the Gibbonsville QRUs were also dispatched.

Emergency personnel made it to the scene, and the injured victim, a 22-year-old Twin Falls man, was found to be deceased.

No other occupants had notable injuries.

The driver, 21-year-old Garret Duncan of Jerome, was arrested and booked into the Lemhi County Jail for vehicular manslaughter.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are still investigating the crash.

