DEQ hosts 2023 triennial review workshop

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is hosting a public workshop on the agency’s triennial review of Idaho’s surface water quality standards.

The workshop is scheduled for August 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. MDT at DEQ’s State Office in Boise, Idaho. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate virtually.

Section 303 of the Clean Water Act requires states to modify and improve water quality standards at least once every three years. Under this triennial review process, states review, modify, and adopt applicable water quality standards, taking into public concerns, EPA guidance and new scientific and technical information.

During the meeting, DEQ will present a list of potential water quality standards topics for consideration and the public will have the opportunity to review the issue papers and discuss topics of concern.

