Hayden Fire closure reduced

LEADORE, Idaho (KIFI) -The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has modified the Hayden Fire Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐23‐09, effective Friday at 12:00 p.m. MDT.

Description of #04-13-23-09:

DESCRIBED AREA

NFS lands, roads, and trails on the Leadore and Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger Districts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest within the area bounded by the following: starting at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and National Forest System Road (NFSR) #008 Hayden Creek Road, then following the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary to the northwest to its junction with National Forest System Trail (NFST) #6178 Basin Creek Trail, then following NFST #6178 to where it joins the hydrologic divide between Basin Creek and Bear Valley Creek, then following this hydrologic divide west to the hydrologic divide between the Lemhi and Salmon River Valleys, then following the Lemhi/Salmon River hydrologic divide south over Lem Peak, Long Mountain, and May Mountain to the hydrologic divide between Tater Creek and Morse Creek, then following the hydrologic divide between Tater Creek and Morse Creek south to the Forest boundary, then following the Forest boundary southeast to its intersection with Falls Creek, then following Falls Creek northeast to its junction with an unnamed drainage in Township 15 North, Range 23 East, Section 14, then following this unnamed drainage north to the hydrologic divide between the Pahsimeroi and Lemhi Valleys, then following the Pahsimeroi/Lemhi divide south and east to its junction with the hydrologic divide between Mill Creek and Lee Creek, then following the Mill Creek/Lee Creek divide north to Lee Creek, then following Lee Creek northeast to its junction with the Forest boundary, then following the Forest boundary northwest to the point of origin at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and NFSR #008 Hayden Creek Road.

The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Hayden Fire.

This Order shall be in effect from August 11, 2023, at 12:00 through September 30, 2023, at 12:00, unless rescinded.

The Hayden Fire has been mapped at 24,429 acres acres and is burning in steep and difficult terrain with spruce/subalpine fir containing a heavy dead/down timber component.

The fire started on July 19 and is located in the Lemhi Range, 18 miles west of Leadore, Idaho.

The fire is 84% contained, and the cause is undetermined.

As the weather on the Hayden Fire transitioned from cool and rainy to more average temperatures and wind gusts of 25-30 mph Thursday, firefighters watched for signs of smoke or flare-ups throughout the fire’s footprint. Fire behavior Analyst Dan O’Connor said the winds presented an opportunity to test the integrity of containment lines. By shift’s end, O’Connor’s travels around the fire left him encouraged with the progress that has been made to date.

Crews on the ground continue to address pockets of heat and repair impacts from suppression activities. Nearly 20 miles of dozer line and 8 ½ miles of hand line were constructed to contain the fire. And while bare earth is desirable for stopping a fire’s progress, these lines can be scars on the landscape in the years following a fire event. On the Hayden Fire, these scars are being minimalized as heavy equipment and hand crews work together to de-compact and bring soil and other organic matter over the fire breaks.

Great Basin Team 4 Incident Commander Brad Sawyer commented, “We are getting where we need to be with this fire.”

Some resources, including helicopters, are being released to respond to other blazes in the region. Work on the Hayden Fire is 84% complete and is staffed with 347 firefighting and ground support personnel.

Clear skies enabled infrared imagery to be captured last night for the first time in more than a week. The acreage has been adjusted slightly downward as a result of this more accurate mapping.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the local agencies and Incident Management Team, has identified evacuation zones. Please visit the Lemhi County at www.lemhicountyidaho.org for a map and explanation of the zones.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction. For more information, please visit the Salmon-Challis National Forest’s Alerts and Notices HERE.

