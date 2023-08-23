Personal use fuelwood available from Hayden Fire

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Approximately 20 cords of personal use fuelwood is available by permit in the Hayden Fire area.

The fuelwood is in Mill and Big Eightmile Creek drainages and is stacked along the road and is available first come, first served.

Personal use fuelwood rules apply:

No firewood cutting within 200 feet of Administrative Sites, Developed Campgrounds, Picnic Areas, & active timber sales, research natural areas, or other areas signed on the ground as closed to firewood cutting.

In addition, no firewood cutting is allowed in those areas designated by color shading or by description as portrayed on the Salmon-Challis fuelwood map that is part of the firewood permit when purchased.

No firewood cutting within 300 feet of streams, lakes, ponds, or wet/boggy areas. Do not fall or drag trees across streams.

Do not cut trees that are signed, painted, and protected for other resource purposes.

If you have additional questions, call the Public Lands Center in Salmon at 208-756-5100.