Stage 1 fire restrictions rescinded

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Interagency fire management officials in east-central Idaho ended Stage 1 fire restrictions, effective at just after midnight (12:01 AM) on Thursday.

The lifting of restrictions applies to federal, state, state endowment, private forestland and rangelands within the designated area.

The Central Idaho Fire Restrictions Area encompasses those portions of Custer County that are north and east of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area excluding the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness and Jim McClure-Jerry Peak Wilderness. That portion of Lemhi County that is not federal land designated as wilderness.

The fire danger across east-central Idaho is MODERATE. Fire management officials opted to move out of restrictions as the National Forest and surrounding areas have received an unseasonable amount of recent precipitation.

A campfire can be one of the best parts of camping or provide necessary warmth to hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts. Don’t forget your responsibility to maintain and extinguish your campfire to prevent wildfires. Fires can start quickly and will burn in vegetation that seems green but is drying out.Remember, if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave; pour water, add dirt, stir -repeat these steps until your campfire is cold. One spark is all it takes to start a wildfire, and never leave a campfire unattended.