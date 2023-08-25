St. Anthony Summerfest brings community together

St. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - The St. Anthony Summerfest allows vendors from all over the region to come together and support common causes.

Hundreds of attendees enjoyed all kinds of foods, such as homemade cinnamon roles, navajo tacos, corn on the cob, hamburgers and snow cones at the big block party on Bridge Street.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff's Reserve was in attendance at the Summerfest, doing a raffle and having St. Anthony Police Department officers sitting in a dunk tank, ready to get wet.

"We are here raising money to buy equipment for our reserve unit, such as bulletproof vests, handcuffs, all the gear we need," Fremont County deputy Ron Skyes said. "We have to buy that ourselves. We are doing a dunk tank. We are dumping officers from St. Anthony Police Department and we're doing a raffle."

Other nonprofit organizations such as Grand Peaks found ways to gift others with free school supplies.

"And so school supplies are expensive. Things are getting expensive. And so we really wanted to be able to give back to the community and be able to offer a break to their pocketbooks," Hillary Gee said.

If you missed out on the Summerfest Thursday night or arelooking for more things to do in St. Anthony this weekend, there is a Sock Hop Dance at Yancey Park on Friday Night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a Car Show and a Cruise on Saturday. Visit the Saint Anthony Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.