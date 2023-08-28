Registration open for 2023 Idaho Family & Community Engagement Conference

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Educators interested in exploring ways to increase participation and communication between families, schools and communities now have the opportunity to register for the 2023 Family & Community Engagement (FACE) Conference.

This year’s conference is more accessible than ever with a two-day event at the Boise Centre on November 1 – 3 and a single-day event at the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Coeur d’Alene on Nov.13. The cost for the Boise event is $150 and the cost for the Coeur d'Alene event is $50. Attendees at the Boise event can add an optional Community School visit on Nov. 3. Registration is now open for both events.

Now in its eighth year, the Idaho FACE Conference equips educators with the tools needed to increase active communication between families, schools and communities. This unique conference brings together 450 school administrators, school counselors, school community resource workers and more to focus on the collaborative network of school, family and community partnerships that supports student success.

“Effective education – the kind that leads to long-term student success – means involving all key players in the learning environment,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “This is an excellent opportunity to come together to consider how to harness the power of teaching our kids in an environment that is fully engaged in their learning, well-being and success.”

This year’s event in Boise will feature keynote speaker Todd Nesloney. Nesloney is an author and educator and has been recognized by the White House and the National School Board Association. Other Boise event speakers include “Be the Leader You Deserve” podcast host Dr. Jill Handley; author and speaker Steve Pemberton; science of learning and development thought leader Dr. Pamela Cantor, M.D.; crucial learning content facilitator Mark Carpenter and education speaker Weston Kieschnick.

The Coeur d’Alene event will feature keynote speaker Hamish Brewer. Brewer has been honored by several organizations for his service as a principal and is an award-winning contributor in the education field. The lineup of Coeur d’Alene speakers will also include senior lecturer on education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education Dr. Karen Mapp; public speaker and engagement expert Chris Heeter and Hillside Jr. High instructor and founder of Game Changers Idaho Gabriel Moreno.