American Falls continues to grow

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With a beautiful reservoir and a classic downtown area, American Falls is ascending to new heights.

"Especially since COVID, we've had a lot more growth here," said American Falls Mayor Rebekah Sorensen. "A lot of people realizing that Idaho is a great place to be and raise a family."

With that growth, the need for housing has become a top priority for the city.

A new rental townhome community Parkview Place is currently being built and the historic Gardener hotel on Roosevelt Street is getting a makeover.

"We have an apartment complex that's being built out of a historical building that has a lot of history and charm to American Falls," Sorensen said. "We also have some fourplexes that are being built so that people are able to come here, stay here, live, work and rent."

A new supermarket is also coming to American Falls, with Ridley’s Family Market taking over the old Alco building.

"We would love people to spend their money here in American Falls and another grocery store provides that opportunity," Sorensen said.

Sorensen says the city's current objective is to begin a massive water infrastructure project, that she says will last quite a few years.

"Water is a necessity, not a want," Sorensen said. "To have clean water will bless our community currently and for generations to come. So that's a big thing on our forefront."

Sorensen also says they have been in talks with Maverick about building a station, but says nothing has been finalized.

She says its exciting to see how her city is evolving.

"Businesses choosing to come here and wanting to come here and put down roots here is really neat," Sorensen said.