Skip to Content
Idaho

Idaho students to explore healthy eating with USDA’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program

Pixabay
By
today at 11:03 AM
Published 11:54 AM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at 139 schools across Idaho will enjoy a wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year with state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) provides participating elementary schools with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables during the school day. Students are encouraged to explore healthy food options and to take steps towards making fresh fruits and vegetables a regular part of their daily food choices. 

Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. This ensures that the program benefits children who may have fewer chances to integrate fresh fruits and vegetables into their everyday diets.

Schools were awarded grants through a competitive application process. The grant period runs from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, and all grant awards are contingent on available USDA funds. These Idaho schools, arranged alphabetically by district, received Fresh Fruit and Vegetable grants for the 2023-2024 school year:

School DistrictSchool NameAward Amount
American Falls S.D.   #381Hillcrest Elementary School$26,025.00
American Falls S.D.   #381J.R. Simplot Elementary School$27,375.00
Blaine County S.D. #61Alturas Elementary School$35,250.00
Bliss S.D.   #234Bliss School$5,250.00
Boise S. D.   #001Garfield Elementary School$15,600.00
Boise S. D.   #001Grace Jordan Elementary$29,175.00
Boise S. D.   #001Hawthorne Elementary School$17,550.00
Boise S. D.   #001Hillcrest Elementary School$21,750.00
Boise S. D.   #001Horizon Elementary School$35,325.00
Boise S. D.   #001Jefferson Elementary School$16,875.00
Boise S. D.   #001Koelsch Elementary School$24,075.00
Boise S. D.   #001Morley Nelson Elementary$34,350.00
Boise S. D.   #001Owyhee Elementary School$11,250.00
Boise S. D.   #001Whitney Elementary School$31,575.00
Boise S. D.   #001Whittier Elementary School$40,425.00
Boise S. D.   #001William Howard Taft Elementary School$18,750.00
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Bridgewater Elementary$36,075.00
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Cloverdale Elementary$43,725.00
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Falls Valley Elementary School$26,250.00
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Tiebreaker Elementary School$34,350.00
Boundary County S.D.   #101Boundary County Junior High School$8,625.00
Boundary County S.D.   #101Mount Hall Elementary School$10,200.00
Boundary County S.D.   #101Naples Elementary School$7,350.00
Boundary County S.D.   #101Valley View Elementary School$28,350.00
Bruneau-Grand View Jt SD #365Bruneau Elementary School$2,550.00
Bruneau-Grand View Jt SD #365Grand View Elementary School$6,300.00
Buhl S.D.   #412Popplewell Elementary School$42,225.00
Caldwell S.D.   #132Jefferson Middle School$12,675.00
Caldwell S.D.   #132Lewis & Clark Elementary$27,225.00
Caldwell S.D.   #132Lincoln Elementary School$23,250.00
Caldwell S.D.   #132Sacajawea Elementary School$29,325.00
Caldwell S.D.   #132Wilson Elementary School$33,300.00
Cambridge S.D.   #432Cambridge Elementary School$4,350.00
Cassia County Jt. S.D. #151John Evan Elementary School$41,625.00
Cassia County Jt. S.D. #151Oakley Schools$14,700.00
Castleford S.D.   #417Castleford School$12,000.00
Challis S.D.   #181Challis Elementary School$11,700.00
Clark County S.D.   #161Lindy Ross Elementary$3,750.00
Coeur D’Alene Tribal SchoolCoeur D’Alene Tribal School$7,950.00
Council S.D.  #013Council Elementary School$12,600.00
Culdesac Jt. S.D.   #342Culdesac School$5,925.00
Dietrich S.D.   #314Dietrich School$6,375.00
Emmett S.D.   #221Butte View Elementary School$11,100.00
Emmett S.D.   #221Kenneth Carberry Intermediate$36,900.00
Emmett S.D.   #221Shadow Butte Elementary School$33,450.00
Firth S.D. #059A W Johnson Elementary School$21,375.00
Fruitland S.D. #373Fruitland Elementary School$40,575.00
Future Public Charter School, Inc.Future Public School$29,025.00
Glenns Ferry S.D.   #192Glenns Ferry Schools$11,700.00
Gooding Jt. S.D   #231Gooding Elementary School$37,650.00
Hagerman S.D.   #233Hagerman Elementary School$12,600.00
Hansen S.D.   #415Hansen Elementary$11,925.00
Heritage Academy Inc.Heritage Academy$9,000.00
Heritage Community Charter SchoolHCCS$29,925.00
Highland Jt. S.D.   #370Highland School$6,825.00
Homedale Jt. S.D.   #370Homedale Elementary School$35,250.00
Homedale Jt. S.D.   #370Homedale Middle School$13,275.00
Idaho Falls S.D.   #091A H Bush Elementary School$23,850.00
Idaho Falls S.D.   #091Dora Erickson Elementary School$31,125.00
Idaho Falls S.D.   #091Foxhollow Elementary School$34,500.00
Idaho School for the Deaf and BlindIdaho School for the Deaf & Blind$3,150.00
Jefferson Jt. S.D.   #251Harwood Elementary School$30,825.00
Jefferson Jt. S.D.   #251Roberts Elementary School$13,500.00
Jerome S.D.   #261Horizon Elementary School$45,075.00
Jerome S.D.   #261Jefferson Elementary School$44,325.00
Jerome S.D.   #261Summit Elementary$47,400.00
Kamiah Jt. S.D.   #304Kamiah Schools$13,050.00
Lake Pend Oreille S.D.   #084Farmin Stidwell Elementary School$35,625.00
Lake Pend Oreille S.D.   #084Hope Elementary School$8,475.00
Lake Pend Oreille S.D.   #084Kootenai Elementary School$27,375.00
Lakeland S.D.   #272John Brown Elementary School$19,725.00
Lakeland S.D.   #272Spirit Lake Elementary School$21,525.00
Lapwai S.D.   #341Lapwai Elementary School$18,000.00
Lapwai S.D.   #341Lapwai Jr - Sr High School$3,675.00
Lewiston S.D.   #340McGhee Elementary School$19,350.00
Marsing Jt. S.D.   #363Marsing Schools$28,800.00
Meadows Valley S.D. #011Meadows Valley Elementary$5,775.00
Minidoka County S.D.   #331Acequia Elementary School$20,250.00
Minidoka County S.D.   #331East Minico Middle School$13,725.00
Minidoka County S.D.   #331Heyburn Elementary School$38,850.00
Mosaics Public SchoolMosaics Public School$30,900.00
Mountain View S.D. #244Clearwater Valley Elementary$10,650.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Centennial Elementary School$28,275.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Central Elementary$19,575.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Endeavor Elementary$33,525.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Greenhurst Elementary School$19,050.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Iowa Elementary$36,375.00
Nampa S.D.   #131New Horizon Elementary$41,250.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Park Ridge Elementary$21,300.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Roosevelt Elementary$43,950.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Sherman Elementary$37,125.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Snake River Elementary$25,650.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Willow Creek Elementary School$43,575.00
North Valley AcademyNorth Valley$8,700.00
Orofino Jt. S.D.   #171Orofino Elementary School$27,150.00
Orofino Jt. S.D.   #171Peck Elementary School$2,400.00
Orofino Jt. S.D.   #171Timberline Schools$7,650.00
Parma S.D.   #137Maxine Johnson Elementary$28,875.00
Parma S.D.   #137West Wing$11,700.00
Payette S.D.   #371Payette Primary School$31,875.00
Payette S.D.   #371Westside Elementary School$15,000.00
Plummer-Worley Jt. S.D.   #044Lakeside Elementary School$12,225.00
Pocatello S.D. #025Claude A. Wilcox Elementary School$39,525.00
Pocatello S.D. #025Jefferson Elementary School$25,800.00
Pocatello S.D. #025Rulon M Elllis Elementary School$29,175.00
Pocatello S.D. #025Tendoy Elementary School$17,475.00
Pocatello S.D. #025Washington Elementary School$16,350.00
Richfield S.D.   #316Richfield School$8,100.00
Salmon River S.D. #243Riggins Elementary School$4,650.00
Shoshone S.D.   #312Shoshone Elementary School$17,400.00
St. Maries Jt. S.D. #041Heyburn Elementary School$24,975.00
St. Maries Jt. S.D. #041Upriver Elem-Jr. High School$6,900.00
Swan Valley S.D.   #92Swan Valley Elementary School$3,375.00
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Bickel Elementary School$14,850.00
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Harrison Elementary School$25,050.00
Twin Falls S.D.   #411I B Perrine Elementary School$36,225.00
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Lincoln Elementary School$30,150.00
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Morningside Elementary School$33,525.00
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Oregon Trail Elementary School$36,900.00
Valley S.D.   #262Valley School$19,650.00
Wallace S.D.   #393Silver Hills Elementary School$21,450.00
Weiser S.D.   #431Park Intermediate School$16,950.00
Weiser S.D.   #431Pioneer Primary School$31,275.00
Wendell S.D.   #232Wendell Elementary School$33,150.00
West Ada S.D.   #002Chief Joseph School of the Arts$39,450.00
West Ada S.D.   #002Desert Sage Elementary School$37,725.00
West Ada S.D.   #002Frontier Elementary School$18,000.00
West Ada S.D.   #002McMillan Elementary School$17,550.00
West Ada S.D.   #002Meridian Elementary School$31,650.00
West Ada S.D.   #002Peregrine Elementary School$32,850.00
West Ada S.D.   #002River Valley Elementary School$33,225.00
West Ada S.D.   #002Silver Sage Elementary School$24,075.00
West Ada S.D.   #002Summerwind Elementary School$28,125.00
West Ada S.D.   #002Ustick Elementary School$26,925.00
West Bonner County S.D. #083Idaho Hill Elementary School$12,225.00
West Bonner County S.D. #083Priest River Elementary School$31,125.00
West Jefferson S.D.   #253Terreton Elem - Jr High School$18,075.00
West Side S.D. #202Harold B Lee Elementary School$27,750.00
Wilder S.D. #133Wilder Schools$18,000.00

For more information about Child Nutrition Programs at the Idaho State Department of Education, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content