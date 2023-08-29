Idaho students to explore healthy eating with USDA’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at 139 schools across Idaho will enjoy a wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year with state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) provides participating elementary schools with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables during the school day. Students are encouraged to explore healthy food options and to take steps towards making fresh fruits and vegetables a regular part of their daily food choices.
Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. This ensures that the program benefits children who may have fewer chances to integrate fresh fruits and vegetables into their everyday diets.
Schools were awarded grants through a competitive application process. The grant period runs from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, and all grant awards are contingent on available USDA funds. These Idaho schools, arranged alphabetically by district, received Fresh Fruit and Vegetable grants for the 2023-2024 school year:
|School District
|School Name
|Award Amount
|American Falls S.D. #381
|Hillcrest Elementary School
|$26,025.00
|American Falls S.D. #381
|J.R. Simplot Elementary School
|$27,375.00
|Blaine County S.D. #61
|Alturas Elementary School
|$35,250.00
|Bliss S.D. #234
|Bliss School
|$5,250.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Garfield Elementary School
|$15,600.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Grace Jordan Elementary
|$29,175.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Hawthorne Elementary School
|$17,550.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Hillcrest Elementary School
|$21,750.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Horizon Elementary School
|$35,325.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Jefferson Elementary School
|$16,875.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Koelsch Elementary School
|$24,075.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Morley Nelson Elementary
|$34,350.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Owyhee Elementary School
|$11,250.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Whitney Elementary School
|$31,575.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Whittier Elementary School
|$40,425.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|William Howard Taft Elementary School
|$18,750.00
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Bridgewater Elementary
|$36,075.00
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Cloverdale Elementary
|$43,725.00
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Falls Valley Elementary School
|$26,250.00
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Tiebreaker Elementary School
|$34,350.00
|Boundary County S.D. #101
|Boundary County Junior High School
|$8,625.00
|Boundary County S.D. #101
|Mount Hall Elementary School
|$10,200.00
|Boundary County S.D. #101
|Naples Elementary School
|$7,350.00
|Boundary County S.D. #101
|Valley View Elementary School
|$28,350.00
|Bruneau-Grand View Jt SD #365
|Bruneau Elementary School
|$2,550.00
|Bruneau-Grand View Jt SD #365
|Grand View Elementary School
|$6,300.00
|Buhl S.D. #412
|Popplewell Elementary School
|$42,225.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Jefferson Middle School
|$12,675.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Lewis & Clark Elementary
|$27,225.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Lincoln Elementary School
|$23,250.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Sacajawea Elementary School
|$29,325.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Wilson Elementary School
|$33,300.00
|Cambridge S.D. #432
|Cambridge Elementary School
|$4,350.00
|Cassia County Jt. S.D. #151
|John Evan Elementary School
|$41,625.00
|Cassia County Jt. S.D. #151
|Oakley Schools
|$14,700.00
|Castleford S.D. #417
|Castleford School
|$12,000.00
|Challis S.D. #181
|Challis Elementary School
|$11,700.00
|Clark County S.D. #161
|Lindy Ross Elementary
|$3,750.00
|Coeur D’Alene Tribal School
|Coeur D’Alene Tribal School
|$7,950.00
|Council S.D. #013
|Council Elementary School
|$12,600.00
|Culdesac Jt. S.D. #342
|Culdesac School
|$5,925.00
|Dietrich S.D. #314
|Dietrich School
|$6,375.00
|Emmett S.D. #221
|Butte View Elementary School
|$11,100.00
|Emmett S.D. #221
|Kenneth Carberry Intermediate
|$36,900.00
|Emmett S.D. #221
|Shadow Butte Elementary School
|$33,450.00
|Firth S.D. #059
|A W Johnson Elementary School
|$21,375.00
|Fruitland S.D. #373
|Fruitland Elementary School
|$40,575.00
|Future Public Charter School, Inc.
|Future Public School
|$29,025.00
|Glenns Ferry S.D. #192
|Glenns Ferry Schools
|$11,700.00
|Gooding Jt. S.D #231
|Gooding Elementary School
|$37,650.00
|Hagerman S.D. #233
|Hagerman Elementary School
|$12,600.00
|Hansen S.D. #415
|Hansen Elementary
|$11,925.00
|Heritage Academy Inc.
|Heritage Academy
|$9,000.00
|Heritage Community Charter School
|HCCS
|$29,925.00
|Highland Jt. S.D. #370
|Highland School
|$6,825.00
|Homedale Jt. S.D. #370
|Homedale Elementary School
|$35,250.00
|Homedale Jt. S.D. #370
|Homedale Middle School
|$13,275.00
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|A H Bush Elementary School
|$23,850.00
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|Dora Erickson Elementary School
|$31,125.00
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|Foxhollow Elementary School
|$34,500.00
|Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind
|Idaho School for the Deaf & Blind
|$3,150.00
|Jefferson Jt. S.D. #251
|Harwood Elementary School
|$30,825.00
|Jefferson Jt. S.D. #251
|Roberts Elementary School
|$13,500.00
|Jerome S.D. #261
|Horizon Elementary School
|$45,075.00
|Jerome S.D. #261
|Jefferson Elementary School
|$44,325.00
|Jerome S.D. #261
|Summit Elementary
|$47,400.00
|Kamiah Jt. S.D. #304
|Kamiah Schools
|$13,050.00
|Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084
|Farmin Stidwell Elementary School
|$35,625.00
|Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084
|Hope Elementary School
|$8,475.00
|Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084
|Kootenai Elementary School
|$27,375.00
|Lakeland S.D. #272
|John Brown Elementary School
|$19,725.00
|Lakeland S.D. #272
|Spirit Lake Elementary School
|$21,525.00
|Lapwai S.D. #341
|Lapwai Elementary School
|$18,000.00
|Lapwai S.D. #341
|Lapwai Jr - Sr High School
|$3,675.00
|Lewiston S.D. #340
|McGhee Elementary School
|$19,350.00
|Marsing Jt. S.D. #363
|Marsing Schools
|$28,800.00
|Meadows Valley S.D. #011
|Meadows Valley Elementary
|$5,775.00
|Minidoka County S.D. #331
|Acequia Elementary School
|$20,250.00
|Minidoka County S.D. #331
|East Minico Middle School
|$13,725.00
|Minidoka County S.D. #331
|Heyburn Elementary School
|$38,850.00
|Mosaics Public School
|Mosaics Public School
|$30,900.00
|Mountain View S.D. #244
|Clearwater Valley Elementary
|$10,650.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Centennial Elementary School
|$28,275.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Central Elementary
|$19,575.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Endeavor Elementary
|$33,525.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Greenhurst Elementary School
|$19,050.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Iowa Elementary
|$36,375.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|New Horizon Elementary
|$41,250.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Park Ridge Elementary
|$21,300.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Roosevelt Elementary
|$43,950.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Sherman Elementary
|$37,125.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Snake River Elementary
|$25,650.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Willow Creek Elementary School
|$43,575.00
|North Valley Academy
|North Valley
|$8,700.00
|Orofino Jt. S.D. #171
|Orofino Elementary School
|$27,150.00
|Orofino Jt. S.D. #171
|Peck Elementary School
|$2,400.00
|Orofino Jt. S.D. #171
|Timberline Schools
|$7,650.00
|Parma S.D. #137
|Maxine Johnson Elementary
|$28,875.00
|Parma S.D. #137
|West Wing
|$11,700.00
|Payette S.D. #371
|Payette Primary School
|$31,875.00
|Payette S.D. #371
|Westside Elementary School
|$15,000.00
|Plummer-Worley Jt. S.D. #044
|Lakeside Elementary School
|$12,225.00
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Claude A. Wilcox Elementary School
|$39,525.00
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Jefferson Elementary School
|$25,800.00
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Rulon M Elllis Elementary School
|$29,175.00
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Tendoy Elementary School
|$17,475.00
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Washington Elementary School
|$16,350.00
|Richfield S.D. #316
|Richfield School
|$8,100.00
|Salmon River S.D. #243
|Riggins Elementary School
|$4,650.00
|Shoshone S.D. #312
|Shoshone Elementary School
|$17,400.00
|St. Maries Jt. S.D. #041
|Heyburn Elementary School
|$24,975.00
|St. Maries Jt. S.D. #041
|Upriver Elem-Jr. High School
|$6,900.00
|Swan Valley S.D. #92
|Swan Valley Elementary School
|$3,375.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Bickel Elementary School
|$14,850.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Harrison Elementary School
|$25,050.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|I B Perrine Elementary School
|$36,225.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Lincoln Elementary School
|$30,150.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Morningside Elementary School
|$33,525.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Oregon Trail Elementary School
|$36,900.00
|Valley S.D. #262
|Valley School
|$19,650.00
|Wallace S.D. #393
|Silver Hills Elementary School
|$21,450.00
|Weiser S.D. #431
|Park Intermediate School
|$16,950.00
|Weiser S.D. #431
|Pioneer Primary School
|$31,275.00
|Wendell S.D. #232
|Wendell Elementary School
|$33,150.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Chief Joseph School of the Arts
|$39,450.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Desert Sage Elementary School
|$37,725.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Frontier Elementary School
|$18,000.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|McMillan Elementary School
|$17,550.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Meridian Elementary School
|$31,650.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Peregrine Elementary School
|$32,850.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|River Valley Elementary School
|$33,225.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Silver Sage Elementary School
|$24,075.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Summerwind Elementary School
|$28,125.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Ustick Elementary School
|$26,925.00
|West Bonner County S.D. #083
|Idaho Hill Elementary School
|$12,225.00
|West Bonner County S.D. #083
|Priest River Elementary School
|$31,125.00
|West Jefferson S.D. #253
|Terreton Elem - Jr High School
|$18,075.00
|West Side S.D. #202
|Harold B Lee Elementary School
|$27,750.00
|Wilder S.D. #133
|Wilder Schools
|$18,000.00
For more information about Child Nutrition Programs at the Idaho State Department of Education, click HERE.