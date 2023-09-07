Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance expands Into Washington
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance announced a partnership with Washington Farm Bureau Federation Wednesday.
This collaboration will leverage Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance’s expertise to deliver a wide range of specialized insurance products to Washington Farm Bureau members.
“We are thrilled to join forces with our Washington Farm Bureau neighbors,” said Todd Argall, Executive Vice President and CEO of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance companies. “We will have Farm Bureau agents in Washington and plan to begin sales in 2024. Although our commitment to Idaho is growing and unwavering, this partnership with Washington creates new opportunities to utilize our fantastic team to serve the broader Northwest community and agricultural sector. We look forward to building lasting relationships with Washington’s families, farmers, ranchers, and business owners by protecting what matters most to them.”