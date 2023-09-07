Steven Bailey to lead Idaho Department of Administration

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced his appointment of Steven Bailey as the new director of the Idaho Department of Administration.

Bailey replaces Keith Reynolds, who retired after 14 years of dedicated public service.

"I want to sincerely thank Keith Reynolds for his commitment to the people of Idaho and our state employees. His innovative leadership inspired greater efficiency in state government and our public services, "Governor Little said. "While he will be greatly missed, his retirement is well deserved. I trust the agency will be in excellent hands under Steven Bailey's direction."

Bailey is deputy director of the Idaho Department of Administration and formerly served as the Idaho Division of Purchasing administrator. Before joining the State of Idaho in 2019, Bailey held senior leadership roles at Micron Technology Inc., Akrion Technologies, and SCP Global Technologies for 26 years. These positions provided Bailey with extensive experience in global and domestic procurement, operations and management, customer services, and strategic planning. Bailey proudly served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves for nearly two decades. He received his bachelor's in business and technology management from Saint Leo University, Florida, and a master's in business administration and finance from Baker College, Michigan.

Reynolds had served as director of the Idaho Department of Administration for more than three years. He formerly served the department as deputy director and chief financial officer for over seven years. His tenure oversaw the purchase, successful development, and management of the Idaho State Chinden Campus and the modernization of statehouse security in cooperation with the legislative services office and legislative leadership. Reynolds also led the integration of school district employees into the state's health plan.

"I thank Governor Little for his confidence and support as we sought to improve government efficiency," Reynolds said. "I am excited to see Steve continue in that same vein as director. I also have full confidence in the staff at the Department of Administration and that they will be able to carry out the Governor's initiatives and priorities."

"It will be an honor to serve Idaho in this new role," Bailey said. "My goal is to contribute to our government's efficient functioning and support our partners and citizens with dedication, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility."