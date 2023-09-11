AAA shares safety reminders for Idaho School Zone Safety Week

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little has officially proclaimed the week of Sept. 10 to be Idaho School Zone Safety Week, and AAA is sharing reminders to help protect children traveling to and from school.

“Every year, a new batch of kids is heading to school for the first time, but the primary responsibility falls on drivers to keep them safe,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “We plead with drivers to slow down and watch for children in residential neighborhoods and school zones. In some cases, it may faster for drivers to take a different route altogether.”

For more than 75 years, AAA’s School’s Open, Drive Carefully campaign has served as a timely reminder to get the school year started on a safe and positive note. Here are some of AAA’s tips: