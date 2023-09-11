Fatal crash westbound I-84 east of Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KIFI) - Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 9:39 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 84 near milepost 194 in Jerome County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 64-year-old male from Kuna was driving westbound in a 2021 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer. The semi collided with the guardrail, overturned, and came to rest in the canal on the north side of the interstate. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The right lane is currently blocked to allow Idaho Transportation Department personnel to repair the bridge. It is unknown when it will be reopened.

The frontage road is blocked for emergency services and recovery of the vehicle.