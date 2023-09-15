Skip to Content
Idaho

Fatal crash west of Burley on I-84

September 15, 2023 2:34 PM
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Friday at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Interstate 84 at milepost 200.5, in Jerome County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck, driven by a 43-year-old Denver, Colorado man was traveling westbound, and crossed into the eastbound lanes, where he struck a 2018 Volvo semi-truck, driven by a 53-year-old Burbank, Illinois man.

The driver of the Freightliner succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Volvo and his passenger, a 48-year-old male, of Chicago, Illinois, were transported to local hospitals by ground ambulance. The driver of the Volvo was wearing his seatbelt.

The eastbound lanes are currently blocked.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

