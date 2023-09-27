Things to know before pheasant hunting season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pheasant stocking has happened at the Portneuf and Sterling Wild Management Area as young hunters get ready to start the season on Oct.7.

General pheasant season starts on Oct. 21 for Idaho residents, while nonresident hunting starts on Oct. 26.

Tessa Atwood of the Idaho Fish and Game reminds hunters of the importance of making sure hunters recognize the rules and regulations.

"Make sure you have a license and make sure you buy that upland game bird permit," Atwood said. "You can take care of it at a vendor or you can come see us at a regional office and get that taken care of."

Atwood emphasized the importance of referring to the upland game bird regulations website page. You can find Idaho Fish and game rules and regulations here.

Another important emphasis that Atood reminded hunters about is making sure that they aren't hunting earlier than a half hour before sunrise or half an hour after the sunset.

The daily bag limit in the Southeastern Idaho area is two roosters.

"I would say that because they're there aren't some of the other obstacles that are involved with big game hunting, such as field dressing. Processing a bird is quite a lot simpler than processing a deer or an elk. So it's just a great way to experience hunting without getting yourself into an overwhelming situation," Atwood said.

Lastly, the department advises attire suitable for the type of hunting that is happening especially upland game bird hunting to keep yourself and other hunters safe.

"So the department highly encourages the use of Hunters Orange," Atwood said. "You don't often you you don't often have an awareness of who else is in the field and so that Hunters Orange is really critical for reducing accidents in the field so you know at minimum or requiring on the team is a blaze orange baseball cap or stocking cap."

For additional pheasant hunting regulations or information visit the Idaho Fish and Game website.