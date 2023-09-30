American Red Cross blood donations needed

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage as the national blood supply is dwindling after a lack of donations this summer. Hurricane Idalia and other events have strained the supply.

“As a long-time blood donor and supporter of the American Red Cross, I urge healthy citizens of Idaho to step up and help their neighbors by making an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible,” Governor Little said.

Due to a shortfall of about 30,000 donations late this summer, blood supply fell by 25%, so the American Red Cross is working around the clock to meet the needs of hospitals to treat patients. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure patients receive critical medical care. The American Red Cross is also calling specifically for platelet donors and type O blood donors.

The blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, patients suffering from cancer, and many more.

Right now, eligible and healthy donors are strongly urged to make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org to find a blood drive and schedule an appointment or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).