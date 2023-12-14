King Road house access given to Kohberger defense, demolition set for Dec. 28 

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Teams representing the defense for Bryan Kohberger will access the King Road house Thursday, Dec. 14, and Friday, Dec. 15.

The defense asked the University of Idaho in November for access to the house in December, as they prepare their case for a trial, the date of which has not been set.

The defense indicated they want to take photographs, measurements and possibly gather drone footage of the house.

Following this, the university will prepare for demolition of the house. Demolition will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, and it may take several days to completely clear the site.

The house was given to the university in early 2023. It is the site where U of I students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed. It has been the intention of the university since being given the house, to demolish it.

“It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” President Scott Green said. “While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.”

The decision to tear down the house during winter break was made as an attempt to decrease further impact on the students who live in that area.

Germer Construction of Moscow will serve as general contractor and provide project oversight, while also performing site rehabilitation, grading, utility disconnection and demolition assistance, at a reduced cost to the university.

In late October the FBI accessed the house to gather additional data. As explained to the university, the scanning done by the FBI will allow them to create visual aids that could be used in the trial.

Because of the gag order imposed by the court, no information or comment will be provided by the defense, prosecutor’s offices, investigators or law enforcement.