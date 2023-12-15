Snowpack is good for southern highlands, lacking for others

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Some areas are seeing more snow than others. Some areas are well above average while others are struggling to even get snow.

Here's a look at our current snowpack levels in comparison to their average snowpack this time of year.

Many areas across central Idaho and the Continental Divide are seeing below average.

There are some mountains in Blaine and Custer counties that haven't held onto a foot of snow yet and some of the valleys remain barren.

Elsewhere, those along the southern highlands and along the east side of the Snake Rver Plain have plenty of snow.

They have a snow pack that is at least 120% of normal.

Experts say there is still plenty of time for the lacking areas to catch up.

They aren't too worried about the snowpack this winter since there is already a great amount of water stored in the reservoirs.

"When you're down at 500,000 acre feet on the upper snake, that's a strong indication you're in deep drought. And we were coming out of 2022," Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist David Hoekema. "But then as you look at this graph and it comes down, the carryover at the end of the season was over 1.5 million acre feet closer to 1.7. You know, that really puts us in a good position coming into this next year."

As of right now, the climate prediction center is predicted for us to have just below or around average precipitation for the rest of winter.