Gov. Little set to announce Idaho Launch numbers in Sugar City

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little will announce the total number of Idaho LAUNCH applications and highlight the successful program in Sugar City Thursday.

Applications opened in October and will close on April 15.

Gov. Little will be joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke and Workforce Development Council Executive Director Wendi Secrist.

Little first proposed the Idaho launch program during his 2023 State of the State address. The goal of Idaho Launch is to encourage homegrown students to pursue higher education in the state and eventually join the Idaho workforce.

The class of 2024 is the first group of graduating high school seniors taking advantage of this scholarship program. They are being offered up to $8,000 to apply towards approved, high-demand degrees. Mid-December, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke spoke to students at Shelley High and had this to say about Idaho Launch.

"We've always had academic scholarships for those that were headed to college or university, but never as a state offered that same amount of help to $kids that were going to go into more vocational programs," Bedke said. "I can't imagine a where it's good policy that we're going to help educate lawyers, but we're not going to help educate plumbers, electricians. And the thing, you know, those jobs that our society needs arguably every bit as much, maybe more."

The program is funded by $80 million of taxpayer money allocated last September.