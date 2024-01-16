Idaho traffic deaths reached 20 year high in 2023

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — At least 277 people were killed in traffic crashes in Idaho last year, making it the deadliest year on Idaho roads in 20 years, according to preliminary data.

You have to look all the way back to 2003, when 293 were killed, to find a deadlier year.

Preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) shows a significant rise in fatalities across all crash categories in 2023. 195 people in vehicles were killed, and of those fatalities, 105 were not wearing a seat belt. 40 people riding motorcycles, 31 people on foot and seven people on bicycles were killed in 2023. Four deaths involved people riding ATVs, UTVs or other off-road vehicles on public roads.

“Idahoans want to do right by their communities by driving safe, so this increase in fatalities should be alarming to all of us. The loss of Each person last year is a tragedy with broad impact,” Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes said. “So, in Idaho let us recommit ourselves to the principles of engaged driving to help save lives in the future. That means putting the distractions away, buckling up, and driving cautiously and respectfully.”

Grant funding is available through OHS for programs that aim to change unsafe behaviors like distracted and impaired driving to help reduce death and serious injury on Idaho roads. The application period for FY2025 grants closes on January 31, 2024. To apply, complete the grant application. OHS also offers mini-grants throughout the year for traffic safety community education and outreach, contact them at 208-334-8112 or email OHSGrants@itd.idaho.gov. Resources for community outreach efforts can be found at Shift-Idaho.org.

Top 10 contributing circumstances to traffic fatalities in 2023 (in no particular order):

Fail to maintain lane

Speeding

Alcohol/Drug impairment

Fail to yield

Inattention

Drove left of centerline

Fail to obey a stop sign or signal

Overcorrecting

Distracted

Improper overtaking

Traffic fatalities by transportation district and county in 2023:

District 1

Boundary – 1

Bonner – 5

Kootenai – 21

Benewah – 4

Shoshone – 1

District 2

Latah – 2

Nez Perce – 9

Idaho – 9

Clearwater – 4

Lewis – 0

District 3

Ada – 31

Canyon – 32

Boise – 8

Elmore – 11

Owyhee – 2

Payette – 8

Gem – 5

Washington – 2

Valley – 3

Adams – 1

District 4

Jerome – 18

Twin Falls – 13

Cassia -8

Minidoka – 4

Blaine -4

Gooding – 3

Lincoln -2

Camas – 0

District 5

Bingham – 9

Bannock – 8

Bear Lake – 3

Franklin – 1

Oneida – 0

Power -1

Caribou -2

District 6

Bonneville – 17

Butte – 2

Fremont – 4

Jefferson – 8

Lemhi – 3

Madison – 2

Teton – 5

Custer- 1

Clark – 0