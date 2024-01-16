BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Congressman Mike Simpson is setting goals. In an op-ed sent to Local News 8, he said Republicans delivered a commonsense, conservative agenda last year. One of his main focuses for this year is the southern border.

“The crisis at our nation’s southern border is getting worse, not better. That’s why House Republicans passed H.R.2 – the Secure the Border Act. This legislation is the strongest border security package since 1996 with two fundamental goals: secure the border and combat illegal immigration. Specifically, this bill provides comprehensive solutions that build on initiatives led by former President Trump, including forcing the Biden Administration to restart construction of the border wall, providing retention bonuses, and hiring additional Border Patrol Agents, ending catch and release by reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” program, and protecting unaccompanied children from human trafficking.”

Simpson also referenced unity among GOP leadership.

“The media and some of my colleagues from across the aisle tried their hardest to make Republicans look divided and weak last year – shocker, right? Frankly, the difference in opinion that the American people witnessed in 2023 was democracy in action. House Republicans have remained united when it counts. Whether it is combating President Biden’s self-inflicted border crisis, reducing unnecessary government spending, or supporting our nation’s men and women in uniform, our focus has been on delivering results for all Americans.”

Simpson did not addressed backlash against him for his no votes against Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan for house speaker. You may remember in a previous op-ed Simpson said quote he is not over the “Moon for Jordan”, referencing backlash from the state GOP and Chairwoman, Dorothy Moon.

Local News 8 has requested an interview with Simpson for weeks now to talk about the upcoming year and unity among state GOP leaders. His communications team says he’s unavailable this week with budget deadlines looming. We will bring you that interview as soon as possible.

