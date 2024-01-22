Woodland Hills Elementary lockdown lifted

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A lockdown at Woodland Hills Elementary has been lifted.

According to Bonneville School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme, the school was placed on lockdown at 2:35 p.m. on Monday after a report of a sighting of an individual with a possible firearm in the fields northeast of the school.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded and determined the item was an airsoft gun. Police say there was not a threat to students or employees.

The lockdown was lifted at 2:45 p.m. and students were released.

