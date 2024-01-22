Woodland Hills Elementary lockdown lifted
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A lockdown at Woodland Hills Elementary has been lifted.
According to Bonneville School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme, the school was placed on lockdown at 2:35 p.m. on Monday after a report of a sighting of an individual with a possible firearm in the fields northeast of the school.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded and determined the item was an airsoft gun. Police say there was not a threat to students or employees.
The lockdown was lifted at 2:45 p.m. and students were released.
You can view the full letter from the superintendent below.
Monday, January 22, 2024
2:40 pm
Woodland Hills Lockdown
After a report of a sighting of an individual with a possible firearm in the fields to the northeast of the school, Woodland Hills Elementary was put into a lockdown at 2:35 pm on Monday, January 22nd. All students and employees are safe and accounted for.
The Sheriff's Office has responded to the report and determined that the individuals were in possession of an airsoft gun. There was not a threat to the safety of our students or employees.
At the direction of law enforcement officers, the lockdown ended at 2:45 pm and students have been released from Woodland Hills to go home.
We are grateful for the support and help of the BCSO in responding promptly to these reports to ensure the safety of our students and employees.
Scott Woolstenhulme
Superintendent of Schools