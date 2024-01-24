New pool in the works for City of Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Ammon City Council has opened up discussions about building a new pool in the area. The current pool has been in operation since 1967. The city believes a new and improved aquatic center is important for promoting health, competition and therapeutic recreation.

Right now, the Ammon Pool Feasibility Study is underway. The study will gauge public interest, desired pool usage, and financial potential for the needed upgrade. You can provide your input about pool needs by filling out the Aquatic Center Survey.

One of the questions on the survey is, "Would you support a tax initiative or bond issue to help pay for a portion of the swimming pool project?" It also asked participants to rate different features and desired usages for the future pool.

The city is partnering with Counsilman-Hunsaker, a sports and aquatics facility development company, for consultation on the pool project. Kevin Post, Principal and Studio Director with the company, presented pools types and options via powerpoint at a city council meeting last week.

According to the Project Background section on the city website, "This project underscores the city's commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Ammon, and through meticulous research and planning, it seeks to provide the community with an aquatic center that aligns with their diverse needs and aspirations."

The city plans to reach the final planning stages by May 2024.

